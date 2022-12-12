Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Next Mediaworks Ltd, NxtDigital Ltd, Selan Explorations Technology Ltd and Vibrant Global Capital Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 December 2022.

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd tumbled 19.94% to Rs 26.3 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 9.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62307 shares in the past one month.

Next Mediaworks Ltd lost 9.40% to Rs 6.84. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 36049 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20317 shares in the past one month.

NxtDigital Ltd crashed 5.78% to Rs 108.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6327 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18541 shares in the past one month.

Selan Explorations Technology Ltd corrected 5.54% to Rs 250. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15291 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7782 shares in the past one month.

Vibrant Global Capital Ltd shed 5.01% to Rs 54.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 751 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1566 shares in the past one month.

