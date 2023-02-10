CG-VAK Software & Exports consolidated net profit rises 44.80% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.83% to Rs 20.83 crore

Net profit of CG-VAK Software & Exports rose 44.80% to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 50.83% to Rs 20.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20.8313.81 51 OPM %22.6122.74 -PBDT4.703.24 45 PBT4.272.95 45 NP3.202.21 45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Fri,February 10 2023 15:36 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMRESULTS

Prev » Suvidha Infraestate Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]