Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 249.58% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 18.34% to Rs 110.62 croreNet profit of Chembond Chemicals rose 249.58% to Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.34% to Rs 110.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 93.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales110.6293.48 18 OPM %10.094.99 -PBDT12.415.07 145 PBT11.353.93 189 NP8.252.36 250
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Sat,January 21 2023 17:37 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read