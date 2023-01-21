Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 249.58% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.34% to Rs 110.62 crore Net profit of Chembond Chemicals rose 249.58% to Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.34% to Rs 110.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 93.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales110.6293.48 18 OPM %10.094.99 -PBDT12.415.07 145 PBT11.353.93 189 NP8.252.36 250 Net profit of Chembond Chemicals rose 249.58% to Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.34% to Rs 110.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 93.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.110.6293.4810.094.9912.415.0711.353.938.252.36



