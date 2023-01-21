Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 249.58% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.34% to Rs 110.62 crore

Net profit of Chembond Chemicals rose 249.58% to Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.34% to Rs 110.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 93.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales110.6293.48 18 OPM %10.094.99 -PBDT12.415.07 145 PBT11.353.93 189 NP8.252.36 250

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Sat,January 21 2023 17:37 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMRESULTS

Prev » IDFC First Bank consolidated net profit rises 112.47% in the December 2022 quarter

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]