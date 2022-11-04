Chemplast Sanmar consolidated net profit declines 74.53% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales decline 28.61% to Rs 1194.37 croreNet profit of Chemplast Sanmar declined 74.53% to Rs 38.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 151.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 28.61% to Rs 1194.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1672.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1194.371672.99 -29 OPM %8.2420.71 -PBDT75.15219.29 -66 PBT41.80186.21 -78 NP38.54151.34 -75
First Published: Fri,November 04 2022 12:38 IST
