Chemtech Industrial Valves reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 60.00% to Rs 4.08 crore Net profit of Chemtech Industrial Valves reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 60.00% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.082.55 60 OPM %11.037.84 -PBDT0.19-0.15 LP PBT-0.03-0.40 93 NP0.02-0.39 LP Net profit of Chemtech Industrial Valves reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 60.00% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4.082.5511.037.840.19-0.15-0.03-0.400.02-0.39 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)