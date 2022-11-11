Chowgule Steamships consolidated net profit declines 99.53% in the September 2022 quarter

Reported sales nil Net profit of Chowgule Steamships declined 99.53% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales018.38 -100 OPM %063.55 -PBDT0.1611.06 -99 PBT0.038.74 -100 NP0.048.60 -100



