Chowgule Steamships consolidated net profit declines 99.53% in the September 2022 quarter
Reported sales nilNet profit of Chowgule Steamships declined 99.53% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales018.38 -100 OPM %063.55 -PBDT0.1611.06 -99 PBT0.038.74 -100 NP0.048.60 -100
First Published: Fri,November 11 2022 12:39 IST
