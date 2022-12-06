City Union Bank Ltd soars 0.28%, up for fifth straight session

City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 196.2, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35.26% in last one year as compared to a 8.25% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.37% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank.

City Union Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 196.2, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 18594. The Sensex is at 62479.26, down 0.57%. City Union Bank Ltd has slipped around 0.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22056.85, down 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 197.1, down 0.13% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 15.98 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

