City Union Bank Ltd up for third straight session

City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 191.5, up 2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.3% in last one year as compared to a 0.12% fall in NIFTY and a 4.36% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

City Union Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 191.5, up 2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 18047.25. The Sensex is at 60734.47, down 0.17%. City Union Bank Ltd has added around 11.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21162.35, down 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 190.8, up 1.68% on the day. City Union Bank Ltd is up 11.3% in last one year as compared to a 0.12% fall in NIFTY and a 4.36% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 17.09 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News