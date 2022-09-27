Clean Science and Technology subscribes to rights issue of subsidiary

Invests Rs 65 cr in right issue of Clean Fino-Chem

Clean Science and Technology has subscribed to the additional 14,06,927 Equity shares of face value of Rs.10 each at a premium of Rs. 452 for cash, aggregating to Rs. 65 crore by way of subscription to the rights issue of Clean Fino-Chem, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

First Published: Tue,September 27 2022 19:11 IST
