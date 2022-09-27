Clean Science and Technology subscribes to rights issue of subsidiary
By Capital Market | Last Updated at September 27 2022 19:31 IST
Invests Rs 65 cr in right issue of Clean Fino-ChemClean Science and Technology has subscribed to the additional 14,06,927 Equity shares of face value of Rs.10 each at a premium of Rs. 452 for cash, aggregating to Rs. 65 crore by way of subscription to the rights issue of Clean Fino-Chem, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
