Clean Science and Technology subscribes to rights issue of subsidiary

Invests Rs 65 cr in right issue of Clean Fino-Chem Clean Science and Technology has subscribed to the additional 14,06,927 Equity shares of face value of Rs.10 each at a premium of Rs. 452 for cash, aggregating to Rs. 65 crore by way of subscription to the rights issue of Clean Fino-Chem, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)