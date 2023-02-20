Coforge launches Quasar e-BOL for automation of unstructured freight billing

Coforge has introduced Quasar e-BOL, leveraging its document processing engine to address a universal need in the freight movement industry. Coforge's Quasar eBOL is a technology-agnostic cost-effective solution to digitize Bills of Lading (BOL).

Industry analysts and the Digital LTL Council estimate 85% of all freight under management is still handled by non-standard paper BOLs. This creates massive problems with shipment visibility, errors, and restricts the ability to move freight and bill efficiently.

Further, the Digital LTL Council has recently announced an industry-wide definition for electronic BOL (eBOL) which is critical to solving many pervasive issues in this industry. While a standardized eBOL can provide visibility to shipment location in the supply chain at any point, the unaddressed problem resides in the paper-to-data conversion.

Coforge has launched Quasar eBOL, giving carriers the unparalleled ability to streamline and automate the entire billing process, while reducing errors and rework. Developed using opensource technology, Quasar eBOL is architected for deployment flexibility as an open API solution which works in both online (cloud) and offline (edge) scenarios.

