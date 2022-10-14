Coforge Ltd soars 3.11%

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 3746.85, up 3.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 33.15% in last one year as compared to a 6.37% drop in NIFTY and a 22.2% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

Coforge Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3746.85, up 3.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.67% on the day, quoting at 17299.25. The Sensex is at 58247.2, up 1.77%. Coforge Ltd has risen around 9.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27506.2, up 2.7% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3690, up 3.36% on the day. Coforge Ltd is down 33.15% in last one year as compared to a 6.37% drop in NIFTY and a 22.2% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 36.44 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News