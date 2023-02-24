Coforge Ltd up for fifth session

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 4428.05, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.64% in last one year as compared to a 4.81% jump in NIFTY and a 8.76% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Coforge Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4428.05, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 17459.25. The Sensex is at 59456.64, down 0.25%. Coforge Ltd has gained around 3.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30598.35, down 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4418.05, down 0.5% on the day. Coforge Ltd is down 1.64% in last one year as compared to a 4.81% jump in NIFTY and a 8.76% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 40.19 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News