Comfort Fincap standalone net profit declines 3.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.11% to Rs 3.64 crore

Net profit of Comfort Fincap declined 3.73% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.11% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.643.19 14 OPM %75.5580.88 -PBDT1.721.79 -4 PBT1.721.79 -4 NP1.291.34 -4

First Published: Fri,February 03 2023 16:58 IST
