Comfort Intech consolidated net profit rises 99.21% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.17% to Rs 36.26 crore Net profit of Comfort Intech rose 99.21% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.17% to Rs 36.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales36.2633.52 8 OPM %8.493.70 -PBDT3.321.23 170 PBT3.261.21 169 NP2.511.26 99 Net profit of Comfort Intech rose 99.21% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.17% to Rs 36.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.36.2633.528.493.703.321.233.261.212.511.26 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



