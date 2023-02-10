Compucom Software consolidated net profit declines 87.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.83% to Rs 9.29 crore

Net profit of Compucom Software declined 87.53% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.83% to Rs 9.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.296.55 42 OPM %20.13-31.30 -PBDT2.517.06 -64 PBT0.786.49 -88 NP0.594.73 -88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Fri,February 10 2023 17:32 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMRESULTS

Prev » Pix Transmission standalone net profit declines 30.74% in the December 2022 quarter

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]