Compucom Software consolidated net profit declines 87.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.83% to Rs 9.29 crore Net profit of Compucom Software declined 87.53% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.83% to Rs 9.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.296.55 42 OPM %20.13-31.30 -PBDT2.517.06 -64 PBT0.786.49 -88 NP0.594.73 -88 Net profit of Compucom Software declined 87.53% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 41.83% to Rs 9.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9.296.5520.13-31.302.517.060.786.490.594.73 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)