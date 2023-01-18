Confidence Finance & Trading standalone net profit declines 24.24% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.69% to Rs 3.61 crore

Net profit of Confidence Finance & Trading declined 24.24% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 42.69% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.612.53 43 OPM %9.7014.23 -PBDT0.350.36 -3 PBT0.340.33 3 NP0.250.33 -24

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed,January 18 2023 07:36 IST
