Consumer Durables shares edge higher
Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 227.32 points or 0.61% at 37667.04 at 09:46 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.29%), Havells India Ltd (up 1.16%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 1.01%),Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 1%),Titan Company Ltd (up 0.61%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Voltas Ltd (up 0.55%), Blue Star Ltd (up 0.2%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.04%).
On the other hand, Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 1.29%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.28%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 0.03%) moved lower.
At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 130.76 or 0.22% at 59419.11.
The Nifty 50 index was up 28.9 points or 0.17% at 17421.6.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 71.99 points or 0.26% at 27304.38.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 21.19 points or 0.25% at 8629.24.
On BSE,1583 shares were trading in green, 1104 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onNEWS-CMHOT PURSUIT