Consumer Durables shares edge lower
Consumer Durables stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 426.62 points or 1.05% at 40252.5 at 13:45 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Blue Star Ltd (down 1.91%), Titan Company Ltd (down 1.84%),Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 1.8%),Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 1.7%),Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.57%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Sheela Foam Ltd (down 0.39%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.01%).
On the other hand, Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 1.49%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 0.62%), and Voltas Ltd (up 0.45%) moved up.
At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 505.96 or 0.81% at 62171.95.
The Nifty 50 index was down 141.55 points or 0.76% at 18518.75.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 15.97 points or 0.05% at 29970.65.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 34.56 points or 0.37% at 9311.27.
On BSE,1648 shares were trading in green, 1815 were trading in red and 159 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onNEWS-CMHOT PURSUIT