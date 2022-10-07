Consumer Durables shares gain
Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 813.8 points or 1.92% at 43175.97 at 09:45 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (up 4.75%), Blue Star Ltd (up 0.94%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.86%), Sheela Foam Ltd (up 0.51%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.14%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (up 0.07%), were the top gainers.
On the other hand, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 0.63%), Havells India Ltd (down 0.48%), and Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.46%) moved lower.
At 09:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 227.83 or 0.39% at 57994.27.
The Nifty 50 index was down 74.2 points or 0.43% at 17257.6.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 28.3 points or 0.1% at 29067.86.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 52.26 points or 0.58% at 8944.57.
On BSE,1422 shares were trading in green, 1353 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.
