Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 23.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 37.50% to Rs 0.33 crore Net profit of Continental Securities rose 23.08% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 37.50% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.330.24 38 OPM %66.6775.00 -PBDT0.220.18 22 PBT0.210.18 17 NP0.160.13 23 Net profit of Continental Securities rose 23.08% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 37.50% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.330.2466.6775.000.220.180.210.180.160.13 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



