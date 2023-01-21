Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 6.49% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 16.93% to Rs 129.36 croreNet profit of Cords Cable Industries rose 6.49% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.93% to Rs 129.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 110.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales129.36110.63 17 OPM %7.688.89 -PBDT4.234.17 1 PBT2.272.25 1 NP1.641.54 6
First Published: Sat,January 21 2023 16:14 IST
