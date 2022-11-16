Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 69.86% to Rs 19.84 crore Net profit of Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 69.86% to Rs 19.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales19.8411.68 70 OPM %3.881.37 -PBDT0.570.07 714 PBT0.45-0.02 LP NP0.45-0.02 LP Net profit of Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 69.86% to Rs 19.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.19.8411.683.881.370.570.070.45-0.020.45-0.02 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)