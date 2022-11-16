Cranex consolidated net profit declines 58.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.17% to Rs 7.44 crore Net profit of Cranex declined 58.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.17% to Rs 7.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.446.14 21 OPM %6.728.47 -PBDT0.280.33 -15 PBT0.190.27 -30 NP0.100.24 -58 Net profit of Cranex declined 58.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.17% to Rs 7.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.7.446.146.728.470.280.330.190.270.100.24



