Cranex consolidated net profit declines 58.33% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 21.17% to Rs 7.44 croreNet profit of Cranex declined 58.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.17% to Rs 7.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.446.14 21 OPM %6.728.47 -PBDT0.280.33 -15 PBT0.190.27 -30 NP0.100.24 -58
First Published: Wed,November 16 2022 11:28 IST
