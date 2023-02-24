Crescent Finstock consolidated net profit declines 82.98% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 65.61% to Rs 5.43 croreNet profit of Crescent Finstock declined 82.98% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 65.61% to Rs 5.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.4315.79 -66 OPM %13.4413.55 -PBDT0.734.33 -83 PBT0.734.29 -83 NP0.734.29 -83
Fri,February 24 2023 07:34 IST
