Crown Lifters standalone net profit declines 70.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.70% to Rs 4.19 crore Net profit of Crown Lifters declined 70.74% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.70% to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.193.36 25 OPM %22.6742.56 -PBDT0.991.17 -15 PBT0.550.48 15 NP0.551.88 -71 Net profit of Crown Lifters declined 70.74% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 24.70% to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4.193.3622.6742.560.991.170.550.480.551.88 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)