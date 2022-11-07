CSB Bank standalone net profit rises 1.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 11.97% to Rs 555.18 crore Net profit of CSB Bank rose 1.67% to Rs 120.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 118.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 11.97% to Rs 555.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 495.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income555.18495.85 12 OPM %62.3963.76 -PBDT161.09158.45 2 PBT161.09158.45 2 NP120.55118.57 2



