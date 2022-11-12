D B Realty reports consolidated net profit of Rs 568.67 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 15.45% to Rs 10.16 croreNet profit of D B Realty reported to Rs 568.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 352.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 15.45% to Rs 10.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales10.168.80 15 OPM %-150.20-1317.73 -PBDT-0.05-291.06 100 PBT-0.15-291.25 100 NP568.67-352.50 LP
First Published: Sat,November 12 2022 08:18 IST
