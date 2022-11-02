Dai-ichi Karkaria reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.28 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 110.87% to Rs 54.32 crore Net profit of Dai-ichi Karkaria reported to Rs 12.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 6.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 110.87% to Rs 54.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales54.3225.76 111 OPM %9.83-21.31 -PBDT6.52-4.63 LP PBT4.79-6.31 LP NP12.28-6.51 LP Net profit of Dai-ichi Karkaria reported to Rs 12.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 6.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 110.87% to Rs 54.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.54.3225.769.83-21.316.52-4.634.79-6.3112.28-6.51



