Dai-ichi Karkaria reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.28 crore in the September 2022 quarter
By Capital Market | Last Updated at November 02 2022 10:31 IST
Sales rise 110.87% to Rs 54.32 croreNet profit of Dai-ichi Karkaria reported to Rs 12.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 6.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 110.87% to Rs 54.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales54.3225.76 111 OPM %9.83-21.31 -PBDT6.52-4.63 LP PBT4.79-6.31 LP NP12.28-6.51 LP
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- Borrowing costs bite: Interest-rate surge hurts corporate profits
