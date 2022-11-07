Dalmia Bharat allots 11,160 equity shares under ESOP
Dalmia Bharat allotted 11,160 equity shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company on 05 November 2022 to the Option Grantee upon exercise of stock options under the DBL Stock Option Plan 2018. On allotment, the equity share capital of the Company stands increased to 18,74,79,833 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each aggregating to Rs. 37,49,59,666/-.
