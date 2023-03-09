Datamatics Global launches ready-to-configure connector in Workato

To enable users to directly connect to Intelligent Automation Platform with 1000+ enterprise applications

Datamatics today announced the successful launch of a ready-to-configure connector in Workato for its Robotics Process Automation tool TruBot which will offer pre-built integration with 1000+ enterprise applications.

The Datamatics Intelligent Automation Platform is a unified platform that automates a variety of tasks, processes, with unstructured, semi-structured and structured data across various types of documents. The solution combines the capabilities of Datamatics TruBot RPA and TruCap+ IDP products, along with artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP) models.

The launch of the connector in Workato's app directory further strengthens the reach of Datamatics' intelligent automation platform, enabling businesses to seamlessly integrate their apps and automate their critical tasks without coding. TruBot connector offers a wide range of pre-built connectors and APIs that can be easily integrated with various systems, making it easier to automate tasks across different applications.

