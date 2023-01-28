DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 51.05% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 22.05% to Rs 1071.73 crore

Net profit of DCB Bank rose 51.05% to Rs 113.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 75.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 22.05% to Rs 1071.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 878.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income1071.73878.08 22 OPM %63.8058.83 -PBDT153.43101.86 51 PBT153.43101.86 51 NP113.8575.37 51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News


(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on

First Published: Sat,January 28 2023 15:49 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

NEWS-CMRESULTS

Prev » Siyaram Silk Mills consolidated net profit declines 24.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]