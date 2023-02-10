Deep Polymers consolidated net profit declines 23.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 23.54% to Rs 27.41 crore

Net profit of Deep Polymers declined 23.79% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 23.54% to Rs 27.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 35.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales27.4135.85 -24 OPM %11.2011.02 -PBDT3.354.49 -25 PBT2.784.02 -31 NP2.373.11 -24

First Published: Fri,February 10 2023 16:16 IST
