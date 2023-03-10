Deep Polymers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Hind Rectifiers Ltd, Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd, Nahar Polyfilms Ltd and Synergy Green Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 March 2023.

Deep Polymers Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 121.54 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36873 shares in the past one month.

Hind Rectifiers Ltd spiked 17.31% to Rs 229.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5723 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1184 shares in the past one month.

Nahar Capital & Financial Services Ltd surged 16.74% to Rs 291.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2092 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1033 shares in the past one month.

Nahar Polyfilms Ltd spurt 13.24% to Rs 245.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2109 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1957 shares in the past one month.

Synergy Green Industries Ltd advanced 13.14% to Rs 137.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5015 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1634 shares in the past one month.

