Deepak Nitrite consolidated net profit declines 31.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 1961.65 crore Net profit of Deepak Nitrite declined 31.40% to Rs 174.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 254.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 1961.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1681.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1961.651681.35 17 OPM %13.8122.99 -PBDT276.99385.73 -28 PBT234.59341.68 -31 NP174.47254.34 -31 Net profit of Deepak Nitrite declined 31.40% to Rs 174.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 254.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 1961.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1681.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1961.651681.3513.8122.99276.99385.73234.59341.68174.47254.34 Powered by Capital Market - Live News



(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)