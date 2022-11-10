Deepak Nitrite consolidated net profit declines 31.40% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 1961.65 croreNet profit of Deepak Nitrite declined 31.40% to Rs 174.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 254.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 1961.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1681.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1961.651681.35 17 OPM %13.8122.99 -PBDT276.99385.73 -28 PBT234.59341.68 -31 NP174.47254.34 -31
First Published: Thu,November 10 2022 08:04 IST
