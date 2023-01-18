Delta Corp Q3 PAT jumps 21% YoY to Rs 83 cr

The gaming and casino firm's consolidated net profit rose 20.5% to Rs 84.82 crore on 10.58% increase in net sales to Rs 273.37 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 96.35 crore in Q3 FY23, up 1.3% from Rs 95.12 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Total expenses spiked 21.45% year on year to Rs 188.89 crore during the quarter. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 29.84 crore (up 43.25% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 39.31 crore (up 31.87% YoY).

The company's income from casino gaming division was at Rs 271.81 crore (up 8.88% YoY) and online skill gaming division was at Rs 50.74 crore (up 42.09% YoY) in Q3 FY23. However, the income from hospitality division stood at Rs 14.64 crore (down 10.89%), during the period under review.

Delta Corp is the only listed company engaged in the casino (live, electronic and online) gaming industry in India. The company is engaged in diversified segments like casino gaming, online gaming, hospitality and real estate.

Shares of Delta Corp slipped 4.12% to Rs 202.55 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News