Den Networks gains as Q2 PAT rises 20% YoY to Rs 47 Cr
Den Networks rose 2.26% to Rs 34 after the cable TV distributor reported a 20.6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 47.51 crore despite of 11.6% fall in net sales to Rs 287.30 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.Consolidated profit before tax jumped 25.9% to Rs 48.57 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 38.57 crore in Q2 FY22. Total expenses declined 11.43% to Rs 277.92 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.
EBITDA dropped 25% to Rs 38 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 50 crore posted in the same quarter previous year. EBITDA margin decreased to 13% in Q2 FY23 compared with 16% in Q2 FY22. As on Q2 FY23, cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 2,580 crore.
The company's revenue from cable distribution network business stood at Rs 276.6 crore (down 10.1% YoY) while its revenue from broadband business was at Rs 10.6 crore (down 38.35% YoY) during the period under review.
Subscription revenues fell 1% QoQ and 13% YoY to Rs 159 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. Placement/Management income increased by 15% QoQ and 2% YoY to Rs 100 crore while Activation revenues declined by 31% QoQ and 37% YoY to Rs 13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022.
Den Networks is a leading Cable TV distribution company in the country with a wide gamut of services. DEN's Cable operations covers over 500+ cities/towns across 13 key states (Delhi ,Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Kerala, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand) in India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onNEWS-CMHOT PURSUIT