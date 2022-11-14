Denis Chem Lab standalone net profit rises 23.90% in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 40.14% to Rs 44.51 croreNet profit of Denis Chem Lab rose 23.90% to Rs 3.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.14% to Rs 44.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 31.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales44.5131.76 40 OPM %12.9615.77 -PBDT5.804.82 20 PBT4.433.41 30 NP3.112.51 24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Mon,November 14 2022 13:52 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Also Read
Most Read