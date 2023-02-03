Dev Information Technology reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.85 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.98% to Rs 27.34 crore Net profit of Dev Information Technology reported to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.98% to Rs 27.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales27.3429.08 -6 OPM %-6.331.20 -PBDT3.820.50 664 PBT3.530.22 1505 NP2.85-0.24 LP



