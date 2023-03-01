Dilip Buildcon announces execution of concession agreement for NHAI road project in Jharkhand
Dilip Buildcon announced that Mehgama-Hansdiha Highways wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has executed the concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways) for the Rs 976 crore road project (Mehgama-Hansdiha section of NH-133) in state of Jharkhand.
