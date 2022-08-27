Dilip Buildcon completes Tuljapur-Ausa project in Maharashtra

The road construction company announced the completion of project on four laning of Tuljapur to Ausa section of NH-361 in the state of Maharashtra on hybrid annuity mode.

The completion certificate has been issued by the authority and the project was declared fit for entry into commercial operation as on 26 August 2022. The cost of the project was Rs 911.07 crore.

Dilip Buildcon is full-service infrastructure company with construction capabilities in roads & bridges, mining, water sanitation, sewage, dams, irrigation, industrial, commercial and residential buildings with a presence in over 19 states & 1 union territory.

The company's standalone net profit tumbled 26.7% to Rs 19.80 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 27.02 crore posted in Q1 FY22. Revenue from operations jumped 22.1% to Rs 2,621.52 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 2,146.26 crore recorded in the same period last year.

Shares of Dilip Buildcon closed 0.38% higher at Rs 238.60 on the BSE on Friday.

