Dilip Buildcon executes contract agreement for Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project, Phase-2

Dilip Buildcon has executed a contract agreement with the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation for the Rs 723.45 crore project entailing "Construction of 7.553 kms elevated viaduct and 7 nos. of stations (incl. E&M, Architectural Finishing, Roofing, Plumbing, Signage, etc.) fromSector- 1 to Mahatma Mandir (ch. 31945.443m to 39498.302m, Package C3) in connection with Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project, Phase-2".

First Published: Thu,March 02 2023 13:20 IST
