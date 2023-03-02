Dilip Buildcon executes contract agreement for Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project, Phase-2
Capital Market | | Last Updated at March 02 2023 13:31 IST
Dilip Buildcon has executed a contract agreement with the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation for the Rs 723.45 crore project entailing "Construction of 7.553 kms elevated viaduct and 7 nos. of stations (incl. E&M, Architectural Finishing, Roofing, Plumbing, Signage, etc.) fromSector- 1 to Mahatma Mandir (ch. 31945.443m to 39498.302m, Package C3) in connection with Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project, Phase-2".
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
- Adani Group secures $3 bn credit from sovereign wealth fund: Report
- Bajaj Finserv gets regulatory license to start mutual fund business
- Overall passenger vehicle dispatches cross 335,000 units in February
- Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court sets up expert committee for probe
- Mukesh Ambani's next disruption: Foray into genome testing with a $145 kit
- SC directs Sebi to probe Adani; group stocks hold gains amid heavy volumes
- Web Exclusive How will the markets read into the state election outcome in 2023?
- Web Exclusive Analysts turn cautious on Cipla as US FDA action delays key US launches
- Stock Market Live: Sensex at day's low, down 500 pts; Axis, Maruti dip 2%
- Web Exclusive Is Nifty Bank forming a short-term bottom and ready to breakout over 42K?
- More employees need to work from offices, says Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji
- Olectra Greentech's India's first e-tipper receives roadworthiness nod
- Hero MotoCorp sales increases by 10% in February at 3,94,460 units
- Honda Cars reports 15% decline in sales at 6,086 units in February
- Adani Group denies report of securing $3 bn loan from sovereign fund
- Philanthropy by India's super rich falls by a third in FY22, says report
- Mustard prices tumble under weight of heavy arrivals, cheap imported oil
- Best of BS Opinion: Weak sentiment, mutual funds beyond returns, and more
- Greece Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis resigns over fatal train crash
- Pakistan's CPI jumps 31.5%, retail inflation highest in 49 years
- HDFC Bank's Sashidhar Jagdishan is 'BS Banker of the Year 2022'
- Indian tech sector to hit $245 bn in FY23; headwinds seen in FY24: Nasscom
- Philanthropy by India's super rich falls by a third in FY22, says report
- HDFC first private bank to tie up with IRCTC for co-branded credit card
- 'We haven't seen much traction in foreign universities coming to India'