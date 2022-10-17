Dilip Buildcon gains on receiving LoA from GMRC
Dilip Buildcon rose 1.79% to Rs 221.20 after the company announced that it has received the letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) for a construction project worth Rs 702.02 crore.
The scope of the project entails construction of 8.702 kms elevated viaduct and 7 nos. stations (excl. E&M, architectural finishing and roofing) from Majura Gate to Saroli Dead End under corridor-2 in connection with Surat Metlo Rail Project Phase - I (Pkg-CS-6).
The cost of project is Rs 702.02 crore. The period of completion of the project is 26 months.
Dilip Buildcon is a full-service infrastructure company with construction capabilities in roads & bridges, mining, water sanitation, sewage and dams with a presence in over 19 states.
The company's standalone net profit tumbled 26.7% to Rs 19.80 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 27.02 crore posted in Q1 FY22. Revenue from operations jumped 22.1% to Rs 2,621.52 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 2,146.26 crore recorded in the same period last year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
