Dilip Buildcon incorporates a new project specific SPV

Dilip Buildcon has incorporated a new SPV and wholly owned subsidiary named "Maradgi S Andola-Baswantpur Highways" for undertaking the project entailing development of 6 lane access controlled greenfield highway from km. 97.000 to km 162.500 Maradgli S Andola to Baswantpur section of NH-150C (Package-III of Akkalkot KNT/TS Border) on hybrid annuity mode under Bharatmala Pariyojna).

First Published: Wed,December 28 2022 15:35 IST
