Dilip Buildcon receives LOA for NHAI road project in Chhattisgarh
By Capital Market | Last Updated at December 17 2022 15:16 IST
Dilip Buildcon has received the letter of acceptance (LOA) on 16 December 2022 from the National Highways Authority of India for the project construction of Four Lane Urga Palhalgaon section of NH-130A from design Ch. 7G+200 to Ch. 157+745, (from Bhaisma village to Taruama village) under Bharatmala Pariyojana (Raipur - Dhanbad Economic Conidor) in the State of Chhattisgarh on Hybrid Annuity Mode.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
- Sovereign Gold Bond 2022-23: Series III subscription to open on Dec 19
- Coffee diplomacy at G20: Karnataka begins planning for mega track in 2023
- Brace for climate tariff walls, FM Nirmala Sitharaman cautions India Inc
- Lessons in budgeting: Changing Budget tack amid changing realities
- IRCTC stock is still richly valued despite fall since news of OFS
- IRCTC stock is still richly valued despite fall since news of OFS
- Web Exclusive Sensex can drop to 58,000, Nifty 17,700 if these supports are violated
- Sensex tanks 461 pts, Nifty below 18,300 amid global rout; all sectors fall
- Three-fold growth in index fund AUM in 2022, ETF assets cross Rs 5 trn
- Sovereign Gold Bond 2022-23: Series III subscription to open on Dec 19
- Surprise corporate actions by Indian tech darlings spur scrutiny
- NCPCR summons BYJU's CEO Raveendran over allegation of malpractice
- The rise and rise of QSR: Number of start-ups up 23% since 2016
- $1-million penalty: KPMG India settles with US audit regulator PCAOB
- ONDC requires massive efforts before it goes public, says DPIIT secy
- Best of BS Opinion: Lessons in budgeting, a tough track for Usha, and more
- DCGI approves Biological E's 14-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine
- BJP to hold nationwide protests today over Bhutto's 'derogatory' remarks
- Media should not be silenced: UN slams Twitter's 'arbitrary' suspension
- Democrats set aside donations of over $1 mn from ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried
- Coffee diplomacy at G20: Karnataka begins planning for mega track in 2023
- Sebi issues performance benchmarking guidelines for PMS industry
- Brace for climate tariff walls, FM Nirmala Sitharaman cautions India Inc
- Maiden Pharma seeks to reopen Sonipat plant after DCGI clearance
- FIFA World Cup: In Kolkata, the final is still between Argentina and Brazil