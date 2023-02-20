Dilip Buildcon's JV bags Rs 1947 cr project from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit

Dilip Buildcon announced that the company through Dilip Buildcon - Skyway Infraprojects [DBL-SIPL (JV)] has received the letter of acceptance (LOA) from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit, Bhopal (M.P) (Authority) for the below mentioned Rs 1947 crore project:

"Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Testing Commissioning, Trial Run and Operation and Maintenance of Various Components of Rewa Bansagar MVS, District Rewa in Single Package on turnkey job basis including Trial Run and Operation & Maintenance of the Entire Water Supply Scheme for 10 Years."

