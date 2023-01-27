Dilip Buildcon successfully bids for two NHAI projects in Andhra Pradesh
Dilip Buildcon has been declared as L-1 bidder for two tenders floated by the National Highways Authority of India on hybrid annuity basis in state of Andhra Pradesh.
Project details -
1. Development of Six-Lane Access Controlled Greenfield Highway from Kodur (Ch. 0.000) to vanavolu (Ch.24.300) [NH-544G] Bengaluru Vijayawada Economic Corridor on HAM Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-1 in the Stale of Andhra Pradesh (Package-1). Bid project cost - Rs 599.50 crore
2. Development of Six-Lane Access Controlled Greenfield Highway from Odulapalle (Ch.72+000) to Nallacheruvupalli (Ch. 96+300) of [NH-544G] Bengaluru Vijayawada Economic Corridor on HAM Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-l in the State of Andhra Pradesh (Packase-4). Bid project cost - Rs 774.10 crore
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel