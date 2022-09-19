Dish TV India chairman Jawahar Lal Goel steps down from the board

The DTH operator on Monday announced that Jawahar Lal Goel, chairman of the company, has stepped down from the company's board.

In an exchange filling, the company said, Jawahar Lal Goel, director of the company, vide his letter dated 19 September 2022, has tendered his resignation from the board of directors of the company and committee(s) thereof with effect from the close of business hours of 19 September 2022.

Jawahar Lal Goel shall cease to be the chairman from closure of business hours on 19 September 2022.

Dish TV India (DTIL), a part of the Essel group of companies, is India's first direct-to-home (DTH) company to launch its service in 2003. Effective 22 March 2018, Videocon d2h (which launched its service in 2009) has been amalgamated with and into Dish TV India, with 01 October 2017 being the appointed date.

The company's net profit tumbled 64.5% to Rs 17.85 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 50.24 crore posted in Q1 FY22. Net sales dropped 16.7% to Rs 608.63 crore in Q1 FY23 as against Rs 730.97 crore recorded in the same period a year ago.

Shares of Dish TV India hit an upper circuit of 10% at Rs 16.86 on the BSE.

