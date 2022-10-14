Dish TV India Ltd spurts 3.9%, gains for third straight session

Dish TV India Ltd is quoting at Rs 17.3, up 3.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.16% in last one year as compared to a 6.37% slide in NIFTY and a 9.94% slide in the Nifty IT index.

Dish TV India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 17.3, up 3.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.67% on the day, quoting at 17299.25. The Sensex is at 58247.2, up 1.77%. Dish TV India Ltd has gained around 6.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2098.7, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 127.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 351.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.68 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News