Dish TV India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.85 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 22.31% to Rs 552.09 croreNet loss of Dish TV India reported to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 80.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 22.31% to Rs 552.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 710.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales552.09710.67 -22 OPM %47.3859.94 -PBDT202.11353.06 -43 PBT-0.34109.02 PL NP-2.8580.64 PL
First Published: Sat,February 11 2023 07:39 IST
