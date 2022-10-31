Divyashakti standalone net profit rises 419.48% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 65.34% to Rs 28.19 crore Net profit of Divyashakti rose 419.48% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 65.34% to Rs 28.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales28.1917.05 65 OPM %8.8310.62 -PBDT5.932.03 192 PBT5.301.43 271 NP4.000.77 419



